DENISON — Students filled the circle by the Wall of Pride outside Denison High School in a walk-out and rally in an effort to ask the administration to conduct an external investigation into the use of a racial slur by a teacher at the school last week.
The teacher, Crystal Holt, used the entirety of the N-word in her first-block government class on the morning of Nov. 14 while explaining the pejorative used by the the main subject in a death penalty case that was being studied.
Holt was then asked to talk to students in a second-block English class on Friday about her use of the word, where students say she used it again.
Holt, who has been a full-time teacher at Denison High School since 1996 and a government teacher for nearly all of those years, was placed on paid administrative leave Sunday, she said.
The teacher explained to the Denison Bulletin and Review that the reading the students had about the case said the defendant was at a friend’s party and was overhead telling the people to shoot and kill black people, using pejorative terms.
One of the students in that mock jury asked what pejorative means, Holt said. She answered that it means derogatory. The student asked what derogatory means. Holt said she explained it means “not nice terms, racist in nature” and used the N-word in the explanation.
Holt said the students in that mock jury did not appear to react to the use of the N-word. Holt was then asked to defend her use of the word to an English class on Nov. 15.
At the rally, two students said it was the teacher’s defense of the use of the word that sparked the walk-out and rally.
Todd Meehan, a senior at Denison High School, was a member of one of the two mock jury groups in Holt’s first-block government class on Thursday, studying the elements of the Kenneth Junior French murder trial.
Meehan said he does not believe it was necessary for Holt to use the N-word.
“To my knowledge no one asked her,” he said. “We knew what she was leading to, and then she said it. We were all kind of shocked at first — like, wow, she really just said that.”
Meehan was asked why none of the students spoke out immediately when Holt used the “N” word.7
“We were talking to each other about it at first and we were deciding what to do, and then we found out she said it the next day and it just started to spiral and we decided, yeah, we can’t just sit by and let this happen, especially with all the different ethnic groups here,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”
Denison, a town of about 8,300, is 67 miles from Council Bluffs and boasts a diverse population thanks in part to area meat packing plants.
Asked if Holt could have done anything to forestall the events that led to the rally on Tuesday, Meehan responded, “Maybe if she would have apologized and said, ‘Hey, I understand I did something wrong.’
“We would have been more than willing to talk to her and not let it get this far, but she justified herself. She didn’t apologize,” he said.
Christopher Espino, a senior, was among those that spoke at the rally. In his speech Espino said what had happened last week was not an isolated incident.
“When I said it was not an isolated incident what I really wanted to say is that we are not here to attack a certain person, we are not here to attack a family, we’re not here to verbally assault anyone,” he explained afterward. “We are here just to defend what DHS is and we believe this has happened before. We’ve seen it happen before.”
He said he didn’t want to bring up any allegations but only want to speak to what he knows is factual.
He said right now the students are waiting for Superintendent Mike Pardun to give a statement.
“We are walking out simply to show we want a change,” Espino said and later added, “What we want is a change in policies and a change in how we handle racism and derogatory terms used in our school. We want to really focus on fixing our school system trying to solve derogatory terms being used.”
Espino said when he found out what Holt had said in government class, “I decided I wanted to speak to her myself and find a conclusion.”
He continued that on Friday when Holt came to the second-block English class “she continued to say those terms in front of me and our classmates and therefore it wasn’t really in a historical context, because she said it in a different class and provided no historical context for me in that room.”
Espino said that’s when he became aware something had to be done. He spoke to the purpose of wanting Holt to speak to the student in the English class.
“Our original request was simply an apology to respect all of us in the class. When you speak as an educator, you have an impact on the youth, the people you are teaching,” Espino said.
The student said what the students want is to transition from an internal investigation to an external investigation.
Espino added he is not asking for anyone to be fired.
“Mrs. Holt is, to me, one of the nicest teachers you’ve ever met. I have no hatred in my body toward Mrs. Holt and neither do a lot the people here,” he said. “What we simply ask for is a reform in the policies in the handbook. We do not ask for a firing. We don’t want to end someone’s career.”
A post to the Denison Community School Facebook page at 9:35 p.m. on Friday said, “We learned of a situation at Denison High School today that involved a teacher using a racial slur in a classroom recently. We take the issue of racism extremely seriously and regret and apologize for any impact this has had on anyone. We are conducting an internal investigation into the matter, and we will work in concert with our students, families and faculty to resolve the situation. Denison Community Schools remains committed to ensuring an environment where students feel safe. We understand the gravity of the situation and will continue to work diligently in the coming days until the situation is rectified.”
She said the school district’s post on Facebook makes her look guilty because people could assume she’s just saying the derogatory term in general to people.
Holt and her use of the N-word was the main topic at a Denison school board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some of the speakers were recent high school graduates, like Marilyn Rodriguez, now a college student, who told how the Holts took her in during her senior year when she was having difficulties and made her a part of their family.
Many said they found no fault in Holt’s use of the word in the context of explaining a lesson and asked that she be allowed to teach again as soon as possible.
Sioux Parr said she had four children who were taught by Holt. She added that her last son graduated last year and the only reason is because Holt spent time with him.
“She worked with him and worked with him, yet held him accountable,” Parr said.
That her son was black never came into play for Holt, she added.
Parr said that her son struggled with school because students called him derogatory names, what the kids thought was in fun but it wasn’t fun to her son.
“But the word is used a lot and it’s vile and it’s ugly and I think it’s got more hate than any other word, but I think she (Holt) was using it in a teaching moment,” Parr said.
Others told the board the N-word should never be said, whether in or out of an academic setting.
Kevin Richardson said his family has dealt with racism for years. He said when his son, who is black, hit the school system years ago as kindergarten student at Schleswig, he faced racial language. He said he made multiple complaints to school administration and saw things get swept under the rug.
Richardson said he believes Holt did not have the intention for the use of the word to be derogatory or harmful but was trying to educate. But he said the situation needs to be a wake-up call for the board.
His son, Jordan, also spoke and asked that the board take a look and think of what the repercussions might be when trying to teach, and second, when other people are using these words. He said a lot of times a blind eye has been turned to it.
Noah Fredericksen, a senior, was among the students who were in Holt’s first-block government class on Thursday. He spoke against the negative social media posts about Holt but said the word she used should never be said.
“Now her intentions might have been nothing but good. The word should not be used in any context,” said Fredericksen. “It should not be used in context or out of context because the weight of that word carries a lot more than just that word. It carries the meaning of everything that’s happened behind that word in the past.”
