The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles are old-fashioned no more.
This year, the international charity is introducing “Kettle Pay,” a new digital way to make contributions. Kettle signs are equipped with smart chips and QR codes so shoppers use their smartphones to link to a webpage that accepts Apple or Google payment options, according to a press release from The Salvation Army. The user can then choose an amount to donate. The funds will be sent to their local corps based on the donor’s billing zip code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
“That’s also gone nationwide this year,” said Maj. Donna Miller, corps officer at the Council Bluffs Corps.
The corps has already had three kickoff events this fall, Miller said. On Nov. 2, the corps hosted a soup and pasta supper and a gospel concert by The Brown Family at its facility at 715 N. 16th St.
“We had roughly 125 for (the supper), and then we had 225 for the concert,” she said. “Everyone went home with a My Little Red Kettle,” which contained pretzels dipped in white chocolate. “Then they return those kettles with change that goes to our programs.”
The concert with the Browns has become a traditional part of the Council Bluffs unit’s kickoff, Miller said. Proceeds and donations from the supper and concert totaled $2,276.71.
In Council Bluffs, volunteers started ringing bells Friday and will continue through Dec. 24, Miller said. For now, the corps only has bell ringers at eight sites.
“We won’t go full throttle until Black Friday,” she said. “We will probably have 20 sites, altogether.”
Friday night, the corps held its tree-lighting ceremony near the corner of 16th Street and West Broadway with a small group of spectators.
“It was just a quick thing,” she said.
On Saturday, Walmart stores across the country held toy drives and collected donations for The Salvation Army.
“That’s something that Walmart national proposed,” Miller said. “We considered it a great opportunity.”
Between Council Bluffs’ two Walmart stores, 208 toys and about $1,500 in donations were collected for the Council Bluffs Corps, Miller said.
It’s a good start toward the unit’s campaign goal of $200,000 — half from kettles and half from payments mailed in or dropped off, she said.
This week, the corps will place Angel Trees in the city’s two Village Inn Restaurants so diners can pick tags with Christmas lists off the trees and get presents for local children and senior citizens in need. Gifts can be dropped off at Village Inn or taken to The Salvation Army.
Anyone who wants to volunteer to ring a bell can sign up at registertoring.com. To donate, visit salarmywestern.org or take or send your payment to The Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
