On Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m., the Council Bluffs Public Library will host herbalism enthusiast Kate Humphries. She’ll present, “Homeopathic Remedies: Make your own Fire Cider Health Tonic.”
Despite the incendiary name, fire cider was created to heal, not to destroy. This traditional folk remedy starts with an apple cider vinegar base. The vinegar is then steeped with superfoods such as turmeric, garlic, ginger and lemons long believed to be loaded with health benefits.
These ingredients are said to help with digestion, colds, sinus infections and more. Humphries will take attendees through making a batch to help fend off the ailments that make many of us dread the days of winter.
Patrons will go home with their own jar of fire cider tonic and the recipe to whip it up in their own kitchens.
Humphries works at the library in the Circulation Department. She is an avid gardener and loves using the plants she grows in beneficial ways, playing around with herbal remedies in her kitchen.
This program will take place in Conference Room A at the library and is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the library at 712-323-7553 Ext. 132 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.