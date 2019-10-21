The body of a Bellevue, Neb., hunter was found Saturday by a dive team in the western Iowa area where he had been kayaking and hunting.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the Midwest Regional Dive Team recovered the body of Cody Bengford in Nobles Lake at 9:13 a.m. Saturday.
Bengford, 33, was believed to be at Nobles Lake Wildlife Management Area on Friday afternoon with plans to bowhunt at the nearby DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. He was reported missing Friday evening when he didn't come back from hunting.
His kayak was found Friday evening on the north shore of Nobles Lake. Search and rescue operations continued until 1:46 a.m. Saturday and resumed about 7 a.m. Saturday.
The department and the Dive Team were assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Council Bluffs Fire Department, the Harrison and Shelby County Sheriff's Offices, Harrison and Shelby County Emergency Management, Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue, the Modale Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.
