The Dodge Trust will be accepting applications for 2019 distribution until Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the Dodge Trust is to provide funding to charitable organizations or agencies that provide services to the residents of Council Bluffs.
Since its inception in 1989 when the City received 1/3 of the residuary estate of General Grenville Dodge, the board has overseen the Trust assets grow from $900,000 to in excess of $2.8 million and has distributed in excess of $2 million.
The board intends to distribute approximately $74,000 this year.
The Dodge Trust is managed by a Board of Trustees appointed by the Mayor, with the concurrence of the City Council.
The 2019 applications can be obtained online at the City’s website councilbluffs-ia.gov or by contacting the City Attorney’s office at 712-890-5317 or requesting an application by e-mail, twalker@councilbluffs-ia.gov.
Completed applications should be submitted to the Council Bluffs City Attorney’s office located on the third floor of City Hall, 209 Pearl Street, Suite 304, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
The actual distribution of the grants is anticipated near the middle of December of 2019.
