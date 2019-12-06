The Dodge Trust has awarded $74,000 in grants to 23 area organizations.
The purpose of the Dodge Trust is to provide funding to charitable organizations or agencies that provide services to the residents of Council Bluffs, according to the trust board.
Since its inception in 1989 when the city received one-third of the residuary estate of General Grenville Dodge, the board has overseen the trust’s assets grow from $900,000 to in excess of $2.8 million and has distributed in excess of $2 million in grants.
This year’s grants will be distributed at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12, Meeting Room B of the Council Bluffs Public Library.
The Dodge Trust is managed by a board of trustees appointed by the mayor with the concurrence of the City Council. Those with questions about the trust should call the City Attorney’s office at 712-890-5317.
This year’s Dodge Trust grant recipients were:
- All Care Health Center, $1,000
- Caring Ministries Corp., Community of Christ Thrift Store/Food Pantry, $3,000
- Catholic Charities, Phoenix House, $2,000
- Centro Latino of Iowa, $1,000
- Council Bluffs Community Education Foundation, $1,000
- Council Bluffs Ministry with the Mentally Handicapped (MMH), $500
- Council Bluffs Pantry Association, $14,000
- Goodfellows, $2,000
- Habitat for Humanity, $1,000
- Heartland Family Service — Heartland Homes, $2,000
- Hope Net Ministries Inc., $500
- Inter-Faith Response Inc., $1,500
- Iowa Legal Aid, $2,000
- Jennie Edmundson Hospital, $2,500
- Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, $1,000
- MICAH House Emergency Shelter, $12,000
- New Visions Homeless Services/MOHM’s Place, $14,000
- Open Door Mission, $1,000
- Philips Cupboard, $2,000
- Salvation Army — Council Bluffs Corps, $4,000
- SW Iowa Mediation Center, $500
- Visiting Nurse Association of Pottawattamie County, $2,000
- Wings of Hope, $3,500
