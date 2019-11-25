These restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
» 360 Steakhouse at Harrahs Casino-Hotel, 1 Harrahs Blvd., Council Bluffs, open from 5 to 9 p.m., 712-329-6000
» Amerisports Bar, 2200 River Road, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
» Bella's Bakery and Cafe at Ameristar, 2200 River Road, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
» Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, 1426 4th Ave., open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
» Cracker Barrel, all locations, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., crackerbarrel.com for info.
» Fresh Market Square Buffet, 1 Harrahs Blvd., open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
» Golden Corral, 3103 Dial Drive, Council Bluffs, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 712-366-1832
» Heritage Buffet at Ameristar Casino, 2200 River Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
» JB’s Cafe, located inside Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., open 24 hours, 712-396-3779
» Jack Binion’s Steak House, located inside Horseshoe Casino, 2701 23rd Ave., open from 5 to 9 p.m.
» Salty Dog, 2411 S. 24th St., Council Bluffs, open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., 712-256-4851
» Stir Cove Backstage Grill open 24 hours
» Sugar's Lounge & Diner, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs, open at 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. for the bar and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for dining, 712-322-3600
» Tobey Jack's, 408 Main St., Mineola, open at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., buffet style, 14.99 per person. Reservation required, 712-526-2078.
— Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Let us know about it. Submit yours to krystal.sidzyik@nonpareilonline.com.
