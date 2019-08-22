For the first time in years, ‘Donia Day’ in Macedonia is back to ‘Donia Days.’
A family-fun Friday was added this year, in conjunction with Saturday’s festivities.
“This is the first time in a long time we’ve had this (event) for multiple days,” said Kathy Noble, member of the Donia Days committee.
Held at the ball field in Macedonia, the family night festivities on Friday will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.
Activities such as yard games, an obstacle course, a giant slip and slide, a scavenger hunt, and wiffle ball are planned.
For dinner, a hot dog meal with chips, drink and cookie will be provided. Admission to the event is free, however, free will donations for historic grandstand improvements will be accepted.
The additional night of activities is on top of new activities planned Saturday under the theme “A Great American Festival.”
“We call it ‘A Great American Festival’ because we’re trying to bring back community and the feel of communities coming together to enjoy a day,” said Noble.
New events this year include: dessert at DeWitt, a hot dog eating contest for adults and bubblegum contest for children, a classic car show and a cornhole tournament.
In 2018, some classic cars were displayed, but this is the first official year for the classic car show.
Other activities such as bed races, an art showcase, food booths and bingo will also be available to enjoy, Noble said.
Most events are free and open for the public.
“I think more people are expected this year since there are a lot more events, and the parade will be bigger with several more groups participating this year,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a nice time for the community.”
Saturday events include:
7 to 9:30 a.m. — MVFD breakfast, DeWitt Community Building
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Craft Fair, City Hall
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Flea Market, Tibbles’ Station
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Pioneer Trail and Stempel Bird Museums open for viewing
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Silent Auction, Pioneer Trail Museum
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Deputy Mark Burbridge Memorial Poker Run, behind Back Forty
10 a.m. — Parade, Main Street
10 a.m. to noon — Treats at TS Bank
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Food Booths, Potter and Main Street
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Folk Art Festival, Gazebo Park
11 a.m. to noon — Bed Races, Main Street
11 to 11:30 a.m. — Chalk Art for Kids, Main Street
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The John Scherle Band, behind the Back Forty
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Garden and Flower show, United Methodist Church
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Classic Car Show, Main and Dye Street
Noon to 1 p.m. — Hot Dog Eating and Bubblegum Contest, Main Street
Noon to 4 p.m. — Dessert at DeWitt, DeWitt Community Building
1 to 8 p.m. — Bounce House, behind the Back Forty
1 to 4 p.m. — Face painting, Main Street
1 to 4 p.m. — Cow Bingo, vacant lot on the corner of Potter and Evans Street
1 to 4 p.m. — Dunk Tank, Potter Street
1 to 4 p.m. — Gyrosphere, behind the Back Forty
1 to 4 p.m. — Kickball tournament, Grandstand Ball Field
3 to 6 p.m. — Off the Cuff performs, behind the Back Forty
4 p.m. — Cornhole tournament, Main Street
7 to 10 p.m. — Anthony Koester Band, behind the Back Forty
10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Tyler Folkerts and the Double Barrel Band, behind the Back Forty
