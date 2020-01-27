Dorothy Strohbehn, 90, who served on the Council Bluffs City Council from 1972 to 1984, including service as the city's only woman mayor, died Sunday following a battle with cancer.
Strohbehn served as mayor in 1974 when the council annually selected an individual to serve as mayor from its membership.
In the 1979 general election, Strohbehn finished second behind David Christiansen, the only time in three primary elections and three general elections that she had not finished in the lead.
Strohbehn was the wife of the late veterinarian Arthur Strohbehn and spent much of her time as secretary and receptionist in her husband's office. A son, Jody Strohbehn, and a daughter, Jill Engelstad, were associated with their father in the business and continued the business following his death and continue to operate the business today.
A complete obituary story will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Daily Nonpareil.
