With spring — and the potential of another round of Missouri River flooding — just around the corner, drainage district officials in Pottawattamie and other counties that are bordered by the river are scrambling for funding to repair drainage district levee systems.
Preliminary figures presented at a meeting of the Pottawattamie County Levee and Drainage Flood Response Task Force on Thursday showed repair costs of nearly $4.8 million to drainage district levee systems resulting from last year’s Missouri River flooding.
That figure rose to more than $5 million during the meeting as engineers hired by drainage districts increased cost estimates for needed repair.
“In several cases, estimates of the costs for repair doubled — and sometimes tripled — because materials to repair damaged levees must be hauled in from greater distances,” Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed said.
Where the funding needed to make those repairs will come from remains the big question.
Reed said it remains uncertain if the Federal Emergency Management Agency — FEMA — will provide funding for any or all of the Potawattamie County drainage district repair projects.
Were FEMA to approve funding for any of the needed repairs, it would cover 75% of the project cost with the requirement of a 25% match by state and local governing bodies. State funds are normally used to fund 10% of the FEMA-required 25% local match, with the county responsible for 15%.
Another funding possibility is an allocation by the Iowa Legislature to the state’s Flood Mitigation Program. Last year, Iowa lawmakers allocated $15 million to the program, much of which was then allocated to property buyouts and flood mitigation projects in Mills and Fremont Counties.
