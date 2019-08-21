Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet said he knows he’s in a tough race.
Not only does he have to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump, but he has to first earn the nomination in a field of about 25 others in order to have a shot at the commander-in-chief.
Bennet, who made a campaign stop at Barley’s Bar and Grill in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, said there’s a reason you may not have heard of him.
Bennet said he’s not flashy, nor is he interested in being on television every evening. What the senator from Colorado is selling is relief for the working class and rural people of America — a demographic President Trump has made promises to but has failed to deliver, he said.
Bennet was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He has a background in business and a law degree from Yale. He was appointed to his senate seat when his predecessor, Ken Salazar, was tapped by the Obama administration to be Secretary of Interior.
Bennet also served as chief of staff for former Colorado governor and recent presidential candidate John Hickenlooper during Hickenlooper’s stint as Denver’s mayor. Hickenlooper announced his withdrawal last week, but Bennet said he is sticking around in an effort to unite the American people.
“I represent a state that’s exactly a third Democratic, a third Republican and a third independent,” Bennet said to a crowd numbering about 60. “Before I ran for the senate, I had never really been in politics.”
With a background in education, Bennet sees some trends that, according to him, are alarming.
“I’m not running to be superintendent of America,” Bennet joked. “But I care deeply about our education system. I worry about our kids a lot because we are inheriting an economy right now where we’ve had 40 years of no economic mobility for nine-out-of-10 Americans, and we have an education system that unfortunately is reinforcing the economic inequality that we have, rather than liberating people from it. The best predictor of the quality of your education is your parents’ income. That didn’t used to be true in America.”
Bennet said he will be unveiling an education plan today that “focuses on the 70 percent of kids in this country who graduate from high school, but don’t go on to college.”
Bennet went on to talk about how President Trump’s immigration and trade policies have hurt the average Midwest farmer.
“You can see what’s happened right here in Iowa,” Bennet said. “Because of the tariffs (Trump) has put on during the course of this trade war, we can see agricultural markets starting to move away from the United States.”
According to Bennet, the current president is a divider, creating an even larger chasm between the nation’s political poles.
Trump is not the root problem, however, Bennet said, but a symptom of an economic system leaving too many behind. Policy can save us, Bennet believes, but first, Trump needs to be removed from office. In order to do that, a real message has to be delivered to — and absorbed by — Trump’s base.
“You might ask, ‘Well, why do you keep coming back to a place where it’s hard for a Democrat to win?’”, Bennet said. “The reason for that is, I think we need to keep coming back to places where it’s hard for a Democrat to win if we’re going to beat Donald Trump and make him a one-term president.”
Bennet went on to say, “We can withstand four years of this, but I don’t think we can withstand eight years of this.”
