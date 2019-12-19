An elderly Council Bluffs man wrote that he and his wife are both on Social Security.
“With the medications we have to have and household expenses, it doesn’t leave much for other things,” he wrote.
“I have many health problems, but we don’t get food stamps. It would help to get a few extra groceries so we could have a Christmas dinner.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give needy families certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications. The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
Charles E. Lakin Foundation $5,645
In memory of Harold and Jean Beckman, Paul amd Helen Mefferd from Ron amd Dan $50
In loving memory of Mom and Dad Sieck and Mom and Dad Andersen from Ron and Diane $100
In honor of all family and friends from Ron and Diane $50
Anonymous $50
Holy Family Knights of Columbus $250
Anonymous $250
Patricia and Johnnie Wheeler $100
Dr. Alan and Cordie Fisher in memory of Erika, Joanne, Lawrence, Glen, Wilma, Hans, Nora, John, Viola, Clarence, Hazel, Edgar, Amanda, Fred, Lottie, Asa, Pat, Ray, Ed, Bob, Norman, Steve, Leon and Kurt $1,000
In memory of our parents: Bob and Marcia Holloway and Elmer and Naomi Johnson from Kevin and Cheryl Holloway $100
In memory of Ruth and Red Nelson from John and Anne Nelson $500
L.E and C.L Finney $25
In memory of Dennis Gray from Jacob and Lisa Peters $500
In memory of Loved ones from Lynn Bennett $20
From Marge and Clyde $25
In memory of Harold, Arlene nd John Borwick. Matthew, Timothy, John and Doris Vanderhelm from Steve and Becky Vanderhelm $50
In loving memory of Nancy Sims Hutchinson from Larry, Tom, and Andrea Sims Hutchinson $200
Chapter LP PEO Sisterhood Council Bluffs $115
Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Jesus $40
James Felton $250
Denny and Timee Higginbotham $100
In memory of Robert A. McCallum, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest McCallum Sr., Daniel Head, Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Head, Tim Garrean, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Garrean love Dan, Michelle, and Danielle $30
In memory of Donald Irwin $100
In memory of Mott family and Stoltz family $50
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $9,142
Today’s donations: $9,600
Total amount raised to date: $18,742
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $12,557.14
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $12,442.86
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $21,758
