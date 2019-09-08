The annual Elks Lodge 531 free fishing derby takes a splash on Saturday.
The derby is for children ages 2 to 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bike Lake Park. Poles and worms are supplied.
Elroy, a drug awareness mascot, will make an appearance. Children can fish while enjoying free hot dogs, ice cream, lemonade, photo opportunities, balloons and face paint.
“It’s always a lot of fun for everybody and the kids are always excited whether their fish is 3 inches long or bigger,” said Judy Schwabauer, event advertiser and Elks Lodge 531 member.
Fishing poles and licenses are not required.
Elks Lodge 531 will provide the fishing poles and bait.
Trophies and other prizes will be offered as awards.
A drug trailer will also be present at the event with information on drug awareness.
“This is one of the programs Elk’s Lodge does for the kids and families, and everyone is welcome,” Schwabauer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.