Families participate in the annual kid’s fishing derby at Arrowhead Park in Neola on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Bobbers and worms were provided for the kids, and prizes were awarded for the most fish caught and the biggest and smallest fish caught. Dave Fischer, park ranger at Arrowhead, said the derby has been running for nearly 30 years and he enjoys seeing families get out for an afternoon of fun. “It’s just great seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when they catch a fish,” he said. “It makes our day when we can host something like this to get the kids out and into our county parks.”

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The annual Elks Lodge 531 free fishing derby takes a splash on Saturday.

The derby is for children ages 2 to 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bike Lake Park. Poles and worms are supplied.

Elroy, a drug awareness mascot, will make an appearance. Children can fish while enjoying free hot dogs, ice cream, lemonade, photo opportunities, balloons and face paint.

“It’s always a lot of fun for everybody and the kids are always excited whether their fish is 3 inches long or bigger,” said Judy Schwabauer, event advertiser and Elks Lodge 531 member.

Fishing poles and licenses are not required.

Elks Lodge 531 will provide the fishing poles and bait.

Trophies and other prizes will be offered as awards.

A drug trailer will also be present at the event with information on drug awareness.

“This is one of the programs Elk’s Lodge does for the kids and families, and everyone is welcome,” Schwabauer said.

