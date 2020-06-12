It’s not too soon to start making plans to take your marching band, antique car club, employees or other organization to participate in the 2020 Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade.
This year’s parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m.
Veterans Day is the only patriotic holiday celebrated with a parade in Council Bluffs. That makes it even more important for citizens to participate in and attend the event to show their support for veterans and all of the people still serving in the military, according to Brad Powell, founder and vice president of the nonprofit Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade Foundation.
“This is the one opportunity to remember veterans who have served before and those who are still serving,” he said.
That includes more than 5,000 U.S. troops still stationed in Iraq assigned mainly to counterterrorism and training Iraqi forces.
Powell hopes to have 75 entries in this year’s parade.
A free lunch will be served following the parade at American Legion Post No. 2 at 716 S. Fourth St. There will be raffles and door prizes available.
The parade is sponsored by the foundation with support from the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 737 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 798. All veterans are welcome to walk in the parade with Clayton “Cactus” Schaner and The Platoon.
The parade will follow its usual route, heading north on South Main Street and taking the Pearl Street branch up to West Broadway. It will then jog east to Main and return south as far as Story Street, where participating groups will disband.
A grand marshal (or marshals) has not been chosen yet and will be announced at a future date.
For more information or to register, visit councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org. On the website, people can register online or print out an entry form to fill out and mail in. There is no fee to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.