A contractor has been hired to repair a street collapse near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South 32nd Street, with work on the project expected to begin next week.
Jeremy Noel, the Public Works Department’s manager of streets and sewers said the collapse occurred Thursday afternoon.
Noel said that city crews have been unable to televise the sewer to determine the exact cause, but it’s believed that two sections of a sewer line separated after they were undermined by the high ground water level on the city’s west side.
Ground water levels on the west side of Council Bluffs have been extremely high all year because of seepage from the flooded Missouri River. The water eroded the dirt supporting the sewer line and the street above it.
“Neighbors indicated the panels of the street broke when a garbage truck drove over it,” Noel said.
He said there have been no reports of sewer backups since the break, but Public Works employees are monitoring the situation.
