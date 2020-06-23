*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Tuesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Tuesday's e-edition.
As the coronavirus pandemic hit southwest Iowa, a number of public and private partners teamed up to respond.
Among those leading the way is Courtney Schmid, director of emergency services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, who’s lead the facility’s COVID-19 incident command. In the role Schmid has coordinated with counterparts at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, along with a number of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County agencies.
“As this is a global pandemic, I look at it as a global incident command for the area. We’re working with the entire metro area,” Schmid said. “We work closely with Mercy across the street to make sure we’re doing things at the same time.”
Schmid credited Leigh Bagshaw with Mercy for her work during the pandemic.
“We make sure our policies reflect each other,” Schmid said.
When the pandemic came to the area and the hospital had its first COVID-19 patient “so many policies and procedures we had to get communicated fairly quickly across the health system,” said Claudia Bohn, communications and public relations director with Methodist Health System.
“Courtney played a huge part in helping that happen. They had tremendous input on what were the right things to do, how can we implement these. We had to tweak at each location,” Bohn said. “Early on, it was a monumental effort to get things done. Hats off to Courtney and the group out there.”
Schmid focused on “and the group.”
“Yes I was the incident commander. But the incident commanders also have a team of employees,” he said, credited Chuck Bardon, Marcia Keith, Vince Rew, Jenene Vandenburg and others for their work in dealing with the storm of change brought by the coronavirus.
“It’s one person’s responsibility to make sure all those pieces work well together and make sure everything is working,” Schmid said.
“Sometimes I reflect daily on the things that happened, how quickly they change. The adaptation and the consistent community work that has gone on in meetings,” he continued. “This pandemic has shown how resilient our staff is during changes. When this started, things were changing sometimes hourly.”
Schmid discussed work with the county Emergency Operations Center, which includes county and city officials, including — but not limited to — Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed and Planning Director Matt Wyant, Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James and Police Chief Tim Carmody.
“Everyone at the EOC that has worked diligently with us to finale our plans,” Schmid said. “I feel we did a great job here in Council Bluffs handling things. It showed a strong sense to the community that we pulled together to make sure we take care of our our community.”
Schmid grew up in Albia in central Nebraska and started his nursing at what is now a Methodist Health System hospital in Fremont, Nebraska. He started as a surgical and intensive care unit nurse before moving to the emergency department.
Schmid took the role of director of emergency services at Jennie Edmundson in 2010. For the past seven years he’s also been in charge of cardiology services. And Schmid serves as chairman of the Southwest Iowa Health Care Coalition, which includes a 12-county region. His work in those roles helped prepare him for the ongoing COVID-19 response in the area.
“I knew Reed, Carmody, Justin James. Getting to know those people before something happens is the most rewarding. Knowing who they are and what they do,” Schmid said. “That’s the biggest thing that helps facilitate this to a higher level of caring and understanding.”
