Hi, he’s Dave.
Dave Burd took over as senior vice president of operations at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in early May in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. His role includes general oversight of operations at the hospital, including several clinical departments, playing a “key role” in budgeting, strategic planning, community and provider relations and ensuring patient safety.
“And that we’re providing the highest quality of care for patients,” Burd said. “I am very excited to be part of the Jennie Edmundson family, which I think is an extremely talented and strong team.”
Burd was born and raised in Hebron, a southeast Nebraska town about 155 miles away from Council Bluffs. His first job while in college was in health care, as a collector of patient accounts. For the most part, he’s been in health care ever since.
Burd earned his associate degree in accounting from the Lincoln School of Commerce, his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master’s degree in health care administration from Bellevue University.
“I would describe myself as a passionate leader driven by the chance to make an impact on people’s lives,” Burd said. “Where else but the health care industry can you do that? That’s why I’ve stayed in the industry.”
Since starting at Jennie Ed, Burd said he’s enjoyed getting to know “the talented team.” He said there’s a family atmosphere at the hospital.
“I have focused a lot in my career on organizational culture,” Burd said. “That is important to me. And it’s a strong fit here at Jennie Edmundson. The culture here is fantastic. I believe we truly are a family.”
Burd said, “Going through a career transition in the middle of COVID has been challenging.”
“During that period of time you’re attempting to make new connections, and meet lots of individuals. Both at Jennie Edmundson and in the community. That’s been significantly impacted by COVID,” he said.
He mentioned meetings held over the phone or videoconference, or in small group sizes, has made making connections a little bit harder during the pandemic.
“There are little things. We’re all wearing masks, when you’re attempting to meet people and build those connections, it makes it more challenging,” he said, but added: “It’s nothing I wasn’t anticipating when I came here.”
Burd came to Jennie Ed from Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, where he served as CEO.
“We were going through on the same challenges and dynamics related to COVID-19. I was familiar with what would lie ahead,” he said.
At Thayer County Health Services, Bed led a staff of 150 employees through a culture transformation and helped the organization achieve improvements to its facilities and financial performance, according to information provided by Jennie Edmundson. At Jennie Ed, Burd replaced Donna Hubbell, who’s retiring after nearly 50 years in various roles at the hospital.
“We’re excited to welcome David to the Jennie Edmundson family,” Jennie Edmundson President and CEO Steve Baumert said in a statement. “He is a perfect fit with our culture, and he will be a valuable addition as we continue to provide ‘The Meaning of Care’ to patients in Council Bluffs and western Iowa.”
Before Thayer County Health Services, Burd worked as an accountant, patient accounts manager and systems coordinator for what is now Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska. He also served as chief operating officer for All American Insurance in Lincoln.
And Burd previously served as vice president of finance for the Nebraska Hospital Association for more than 12 years, according to Jennie Edmundson.
“While the health care industry is going through challenges (right now), I think there there are a lot of positive things happening at Jennie Edmundson,” Burd said, noting the recently-opened Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza, which features a primary care clinic, urgent care clinic, women’s services and more.
Additionally, Jennie Edmundson Hospital is renovating its fifth floor with plans to turn it into the new birthing center.
Burd recently relocated to Council Bluffs to take his new role and is married with three adult children. Outside work, he said he enjoys working out and doing triathlons.
“Which time hasn’t allowed much of recently” Burd said.
