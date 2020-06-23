*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Tuesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Tuesday's e-edition.
With 28 years of experience in collegiate recreation, Chad Ellsworth was welcomed as the director of the Dr. John & Jean Marshall Wellness Center at Iowa Western Community College on July 28, 2019.
Ellsworth had previously worked at Drake University, Illinois State University, Western Illinois University, Arizona State University and Texas Tech University. In that time, he’s gained experience as a program planner, a facility operator and a senior administrator. He was also an active member of the NIRSA, a group dedicated to collegiate recreation.
“Each place has its own unique challenges and characteristics and my challenge now is to leverage that experience to make Iowa Western the best place possible for students, faculty and staff,” he said.
When asked what drew him to work at the new wellness center, Ellsworth said there were two specifics.
The first was having the chance to start a new wellness program at a school that hadn’t had a full-fledged program before. He wanted to create a culture of care that focused on well-being.
The second reason was to be closer to family.
“It was just a great opportunity to come back to a part of the country I love, to be closer to family and friends and to continue to do the work I love,” he said.
Ellsworth grew up in Harlan. He attended Drake University where he earned a bachelor of science in education majoring in secondary education. After graduation, he accepted a graduate assistant position for recreational services at Drake. He studied there for three additional years, earning a master of science in education, majoring in higher education.
“I fell in love with the learning and teaching environment in colleges and universities,” he said. “It’s also very rewarding to help students with the struggles they experience along that journey.”
He left Iowa in 1995, but later returned for the Iowa Western director position.
Since starting as the director, Ellsworth implemented multiple programs including group fitness programs, intramural sports programs and has adopted a Wellness Wheel that highlights eight dimensions of well-being, as well as developed educational programs focused on sleep, nutrition, physical activity, mental health and environmental wellness.
In that time, he’s also listened to students, opening the center for activities like dancing that were requested.
“They wanted to be able to use the fitness room, and its sound system, to dance. That was their passion,” he said. “It struck me then, that this facility is so many things to so many different people and we need to maximize its potential by being open to what our community expects it to be, rather than what we think it should be.”
Working in recreational services for 28 years, Ellsworth said the biggest changes he’s seen have included: Having their own buildings for students, and within the past five years focus on student wellness or well-being has risen as a key component to student success.
Within those past five years, he said those wellness facilities have become a place for students to address physical, emotional and mental health needs. Staff are continuing to work with students to help them succeed even during the pandemic.
Without the ability to provide face to face engagement and support, the wellness center team turned to supporting students via phone, social media or other electronic means. Some of those methods have included short videos, online workouts and creating easy at-home recipes.
They’ve also been promoting school resources like advising, library resources and tutoring.
“It’s a challenge, for sure,” Ellsworth said. “It’s also an opportunity. Whatever challenges our students are facing, we’ve got to try to help them succeed.”
Ellsworth compared the wellness center staff’s current attitude akin to a cheerleader for Iowa Western Community College — members to advocate for each other.
Once the building reopens, Ellsworth said it’s important those same members are open to change. Some changes he anticipates after reopening include: spacing for equipment and connecting more electronically.
“For a Wellness Center, our fundamental mission is to build healthy people and healthy communities,” he said. “We advocate for the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our community so we absolutely have a role to play in communicating and modeling new health and wellness guidelines for students when they return.”
Ellsworth said he misses seeing the students, and he looks forward to a time he can work with them in person again. Until that time, he asks everyone on campus to be safe and check on those around them.
