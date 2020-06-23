*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Tuesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Tuesday's e-edition.
Kay Gochenour is ready for the new birthing center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
The hospital is renovating its fifth floor in preparation to turn it into the birthing center, and Gochenour said she and her colleagues are ready for families to use the space.
Gochenour grew up in Logan, graduating from West Harrison High School in Mondamin before attending nursing school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. During her time at UNMC, Gochenour had the chance for hands-on learning in the birthing center at Jennie Edmundson.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said. “After graduation there was a job opening and I jumped at it.”
Gochenour worked as a delivery floor nurse for seven years after starting at the hospital in 2012, working with patients in delivery, recovery and postpartum.
“It’s all encompassing,” she said.
For about a year Gochenour has been a clinical nurse educator in birthing — another role she “jumped at” — where she’ll work to improve processes and educate nurses on changes and best practices. She replaced her current director.
“It’s nice to have her as my resource for this position,” Gochenour said.
And when that director went on maternity leave, Gochenour spent her first few months in the position helping cover that role as well in a “trial by fire.”
Part of her educator job is coming up with drills for staff, including shoulder dystocia — when a baby’s shoulder is stuck on the way out — and hemorrhages, when mothers are losing too much blood after a delivery.
“We want to be as prepared as we can,” she said.
Additionally, there’s coordination with other hospitals in the Methodist system.
“We do a lot with our sister hospital Women’s in Omaha,” she said of Methodist Women’s Hospital. “Following best practices for all of our patients, doing the same standardized things. Lot of meetings — making sure we’re on the same page. I love being a resource for people.”
Gochenour said she’s ready to move to the new birthing center.
Work on the 18,000-square-foot renovation of the fifth floor of the hospital is expected to be completed later this year. When it’s completed, the renovated area will feature:
- Six private room where moms can labor in a comfortable and soothing environment
- Three Jacuzzi tubs for pain control
- Twelve postpartum rooms for bonding with newborns after delivery
- A cesarean section suite that offers moms the ability to do skin-to-skin immediately after surgery
- Four Level II NICU bays with a dedicated space for consults
- Expanded space for childbirth education and prenatal breastfeeding education as well as postpartum breastfeeding support
- Safe Place infant security system
- A larger waiting area for family and friends
“There has been much discussion in recent years about how we can continue improving services and the health of our community, and a project of this magnitude kept rising to the surface,” Jennie Edmundson President and CEO Baumert said in January.
The new location will allow Jennie Ed to go from roughly 500 to 600 deliveries per year to around 1,000.
“That’s our goal,” she said, noting the renovated fifth floor, “will allow us to accommodate more people. Right now we’re limited sometimes. Everything will be on the same floor. A better flow, a better process.”
In addition to working deliveries and education, Gochenour helps bring new nurses into the fold.
“I wear many hats. We come up with their schedules,” she said. “We figure out who we’ll put them with to make sure they’re getting all the experiences they need so we can make them the best nurses we can make them.”
Gochenour and husband Justin have a 4-year-old son, Walter, who, “keeps us busy,” she said. Like many, the COVID-19 pandemic and need for quarantine has them restless, she said. The family hopes to make a trip to the Lake of the Ozarks when and if it’s safe.
“That’s our happy place,” Gochenour said.
— Former Nonpareil writer Jon Leu contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.