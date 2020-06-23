*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Tuesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Tuesday's e-edition.
With the novel coronavirus driving a global pandemic, health care workers are on high alert.
At CHI Health Mercy Hospital, nurse Leigh Bagshaw is the hospital’s incident commander for the pandemic.
Nurses receive training in college and on the job in dealing with infectious diseases, Bagshaw said.
“We had policies and procedures in place for preventing the spread of infectious diseases pre-COVID-19,” she said.
Special procedures start as soon as someone enters the hospital and goes through the screening process, Bagshaw said.
“All staff are also screened to ensure they are safe to care for patients,” she said. “We have implemented a universal masking policy.”
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of being infected with the illness are grouped in one area of the hospital, Bagshaw said.
“This allows for decreased traffic and spread,” she said. “Sanitation is a high priority within all areas of our hospital — especially high traffic areas. We are grateful to have adequate and appropriate PPE to care for our patients.”
The challenge of addressing the pandemic has prompted “further strengthening of an already amazing foundation of teamwork,” Bagshaw said.
With Mercy’s culture of collaboration, caregivers can feel comfortable asking questions when they need to, she said. The hospital’s current mode streamlines the mechanism of making adjustments.
“Activation of our hospital incident command system has allowed us to implement processes quickly and efficiently,” she said.
Bagshaw feels called to do her part in fighting what has become a global crisis.
“I have learned so much as a result of this pandemic,” she said. “Always wanted to ensure our staff and community have a safe environment to work and receive care has been the focus.”
Bagshaw didn’t grow up planning to become a nurse. Her passion was ignited after her husband was injured in a “severe car accident,” she said.
“Seeing the care he received inspired me to want to help others,” she said.
Bagshaw completed an associate degree at Iowa Western Community College to become a registered nurse and finished a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Grand Canyon University. She has now been a nurse for 15 years.
“I came to Mercy right out of nursing school and am thankful I did,” she said.
