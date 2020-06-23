*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Tuesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Tuesday's e-edition.
Phyllis Mauer has been caring for the people of southwest Iowa for more than half a century.
Mauer, a nurse in the intensive care unit at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, has been at Mercy for 49 years and in nursing for 53 years.
Mauer’s reasons for pursuing a career in nursing were simple.
“Nursing seemed like a good profession to work with people,” she said. “I really enjoy helping people, and this career was stable.”
Mauer registered at the Mercy School of Nursing. Her first year of courses was at Creighton University Medical Center. The second year was supposed to be at Mercy, but the school closed, so she finished the program at Jennie Edmundson Hospital School of Nursing in 1967.
She started her nursing career at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri while her husband finished college there. She also worked at Jennie for two years before beginning her long tenure at Mercy in 1970.
Mauer found working in intensive care especially rewarding.
“When I began working at Jennie, the units were combined, and I enjoyed working in ICU,” she said. “Then I went to work at Mercy, where their units were separate. I worked for a while as a house supervisor (and), while I loved that position, I missed working on the unit and decided to return to a position in the ICU.”
Mauer finds fulfillment in helping patients and their families.
“I love seeing patients get better,” she said. “As a nurse, you deal with a lot of families. I enjoy connecting with them but most of all seeing patients recover is what I enjoy.”
Despite all her years of service, Mauer is hardly slowing down
“I am currently working extra hours, as we are busy,” she said. “I do see myself slowing down eventually — potentially moving to part time within the next few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.