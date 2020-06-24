*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Wednesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Wednesday's e-edition.
Many people in the Council Bluffs metro know Angie Lantz as the longtime, accomplished volleyball coach at St. Albert, but it wasn’t always that way.
Often times, kids have to choose to play one sport over another during a particular season, but it’s not usually a choice of football vs. volleyball.
“I had been playing football at recess for years, so when I got to seventh grade, it wasn’t a matter of whether I was going to play volleyball or football. I was going to play football,” Lantz said.
And so she did, playing organized football for the first time after playing at recess for years before. When Lantz entered high school she once again decided to play football as a freshman, playing as a reserve tight end and defensive end. That year – 1988 – Schleswig defeated Preston 10-7 to win the Class A state championship.
As a sophomore at Schleswig, Lantz had a revelation and started to think more about volleyball.
“In middle school I was one of the biggest kids on the team because girls mature and grow sooner than guys do. Even my freshman year I wasn’t a runt, but I wasn’t one of the biggest people anymore,” Lantz said. “I was all intent on playing football my sophomore year, but that’s kind of when the writing was on the wall. I noticed I wasn’t at the front of the pack anymore in running drills. I hadn’t changed, but the guys had matured and caught up, so I decided I’d make a shift and play volleyball.”
And just like that, Lantz had a new fall sport.
“My football coaches completely understood, because it was very rare to have a girl playing football anyway. When I went to talk to the volleyball coaches, they were elated that I was switching gears,” Lantz said.
In her three-year prep volleyball career, Lantz and Schleswig went to the conference title game every year, winning it her junior and senior seasons.
A talented multi-sport athlete, Lantz parlayed her skills into college, playing three sports her first two years at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“Those two years felt like two more years of high school because I played volleyball in the fall, turned around and played basketball in the winter, and in the spring I played softball,” Lantz said.
Lantz then played one year of volleyball at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, before finishing her degree as a student at Northwest Missouri State. During that time, Lantz’s mother convinced her to come home on weekends. Lantz started coaching youth volleyball, softball and basketball. Then an opportunity to interview for the St. Albert job presented itself, only Lantz figure she’d come in as a freshman coach. After a change of plans with the head coach, Lantz was asked if she wanted the job in August, 2004.
“I was like, yeah, let’s give this a shot,” she said.
Lantz immediately put her imprint on the program and began building what has become a perennial volleyball powerhouse over the years, going to the state tournament seven times since 2011.
“Building confidence was a really big thing early on because a lot of girls today would make an error and instantly their body language would just drop” Lantz said. “I had to establish to them early that I was never going to get in their face about messing up, and I wasn’t going to scream and yell at them. My first couple years, I kept having to let them know I wasn’t there to break them down, I was there to help them learn, which is something I took from some of the coaches I had.”
Lantz’s next challenge is guiding St. Albert through the volleyball season while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Lantz is determined to make it work for the kids.
“All of the fall sports are looking at summer sports to see how they’re doing this,” she said. “Hopefully we can get in the gym on July 1, so we’re crossing our fingers. We’re going to have to be very aware of touch points and do more disinfecting of equipment than we’ve ever had to and keep our distance when we can. If it’s a sacrifice like this that it’s going to take for us to have a volleyball season in the fall, I’m all for it.”
