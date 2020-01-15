Two Omaha residents were reportedly using counterfeit $20 bills at the Cubby’s Convenience Store in Red Oak this morning.
Sondra Cobb, 37, and Dyllan Cattano, 19, left the gas station in a 2006 Nissan Maxima, reportedly stolen from Council Bluffs on Monday. The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m.
Using an accurate vehicle description and license plate number, Red Oak Police Department officers located the car parked on the 300 block of East Prospect Street and found the suspects outside of the car, according to the release. During an investigation officers found Cobb and Cattano to be in possession of more counterfeit money, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Cobb was arrested for forgery, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Cottano was arrested for second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two were transported to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and are held on a $5,000 bond.
