Fall is my favorite time of year. The colors, the scents, the weather and the activities are all wonderful. Even better, I’m happy to report it’s been a spectacular fall for the Midlands Humane Society.
Our second annual Wags & Wheels Car Show was an astounding success. We raised more than $16,000 to help stray, homeless or unwanted animals find new homes. We were thrilled to have 90 cars join us for the event at Thunderbowl. Car owners and guests were treated to amazing cars, awesome raffles and silent auction prizes, delicious food and drinks, a fantastic band known as Radio Pilot and cute adoptable animals to visit.
We owe our sponsors much gratitude for their support. Thank you again to our Presenting Paw Sponsor: The Cimino Family; our Platinum Sponsors: Sherry Bills-Taylor and Anne Hawk; our Gold Sponsors: Urgent Pet Care and the Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann, P.C.; our Silver Sponsor: John & Leslie Southard; and our Bronze Sponsors: Clear Title and Abstract, LLC and Ed & Linda Kemp. We thank our Best of trophy Sponsors: Wolf Brothers Western Store & Boots for Less, JLS Service, LLC, Leach Camper Sales, Sideris, Inc., Tracy Hough State Farm and our First, Second and Third Place trophy sponsors: Posh Pets Dog and Cat Grooming, Arrow Towing Company, Brandeis Catering, John & Trish Fahey, Judd Knispel State Farm, Security Equipment Inc., DEWs Manufacturing and Restoration, the Cimino Family, Southard & Son Salvage, Heartland Animal Hospital, Thunderbowl/McCoy’s Bar & Grill and Acura of Omaha.
Now it’s time to lace up your sneakers, give your legs a good stretch and hit the trails for a good cause for the second annual MHS “Halloween Howl” 5K or 1.5 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 26. Pre-registrations are being taken now through Oct. 18. The fee to enter is $20 which includes a T-shirt. You can visit our website, midlandshumanesociety.org to register online or print off the form and mail it to 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or just stop by and pay us a visit. Registrations are welcome all the way through the day of the event, but the fee increases to $25 with no guarantee of a shirt after Oct. 18.
All participants will meet up at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive. The event begins at 9 a.m., and the registration table will open at 8 that morning. Indoor restrooms are available at the church and refreshments will be available post run. Medals will be presented to the top three contestants per age division. Children younger than 5 may participate with no fee but will not receive shirts or medals.
MHS will offer “Halloween Howl Adoption Specials” on Oct. 25 and 26 during our open hours. Event sponsorships are still available; please contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week: Gizmo is a 9-year-old neutered male Chow mix that could be a great addition to a laid-back home. He’s looking for a low-key owner that is home more often than not. Gizmo might do best as your only dog in the home, but he can meet your dogs to see if it might be a good fit! He needs a home with kids closer to their teens. As you can see, he has a very fluffy coat that might need professional grooming, as he is not very fond of getting brushed.
Cute little Diesel is a 3-year-old neutered male shorthair who is a total social butterfly. This guy gets along with everyone he meets, including other cats.
Kisses is a 1-year-old who wears a pretty shade of cream. Kisses is calm and quiet but enjoys time in a play room climbing and running around.
Mouse is a 6-month-old male who was brought into us as owner surrender. He is a quiet boy who seems to go with the flow.
Don’t forget, during our cat adoption special: all cats, 1 year or older, can be adopted for just $25 (approved applicants only). Come visit us today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.