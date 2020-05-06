For the second time in as many weeks, Fareway Stores Inc. has provided funding to assist those who have been laid off or furloughed as the result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE). The donation provided for $1,000 to $2,000 in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce applied for a $2,000 grant from ICCE and initially received 40 gift cards valued at $50 each which were distributed to chamber members’ employees who had been laid off or furloughed.
With the announcement of the availability of additional Fareway funding, the local chamber applied for additional cards.
On Tuesday, Tom Hanafan, chamber president and CEO, said the chamber has received 20 additional gift cards valued at $50 each that are being mailed to chamber members’ employees who had been laid off or furloughed.
