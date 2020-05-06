From left, Fareway employees Corey Gumm and Ryan Kollasch with Judd Knispel, chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, outside the Council Bluffs Fareway store off McKenzie Avenue. Fareway has donated a total of 60 $50 gift cards to the chamber to be distributed to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including gift cards for employees who have been furloughed or laid off.