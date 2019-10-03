Avoca City Manager Clint Fichter resigned this week after 12 years in the position.
The Avoca City Council approved a resignation agreement with Fichter worked out by legal representatives of both parties, according to the official minutes of the meeting Monday. The settlement included a global release and a severance package of $67,500.
He is currently taking leave. His last day will be Oct. 18, he said.
Fichter, whose contract wasn’t scheduled to end until 2023, said he wanted to pursue his other business interests.
“I loved being a city manager,” he said. “I didn’t see much growth in that position. I had a chance to get some severance, and I took it.”
Fichter’s main focus now is his profession as an attorney, and he does work for “dozens of communities,” he said.
Fichter said he likes Avoca and plans to remain in the community.
“I love the people,” he said. “I moved there not really sure what I wanted to do with my career. I feel very grateful for what we were able to do and the success that we had.”
The motion to approve the agreement was made by Councilman David McCain and seconded by Councilman William Dea, the minutes stated. It was unanimously approved by all council members present, which also included Fred Miller III, Lori Hansen and Charles Stolz.
About four years ago, there was friction between Fichter and some members of the city government and public about his involvements with other cities and private businesses. He also served as city attorney for Shelby and provided services to Neola and Adair.
He formed a company, Polychronic, in 2013 to provide public administration services to other cities and was involved with A-Town Capital Group and the Avoca Betterment Association. He did reduce his ownership in A-Town Capital in response to conflict-of-interest concerns.
Fichter said there hasn’t been as much friction in recent years.
Avoca City Attorney David Larson declined comment.
