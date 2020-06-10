20190814_new_hydrant_7 (copy)

A rainbow is seen as Vinnie Mesinger, 7, emerges from a fountain on Curtis Street near Avenue E outside of Children’s Square U.S.A. during the final Council Bluffs Fire Department's hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Hydrant parties for the 2020 have been canceled in order to reduce the spreading of COVID-19.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Hydrant parties in Council Bluffs have been canceled this summer.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department announced the cancellation Tuesday, in an effort to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

With public safety at the forefront of its decision, the fire department stated, "This comes as a hard decision, but we must lookout for the safety of the public and reduce the spreading of COVID-19."

Tags

