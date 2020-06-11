Hydrant parties in Council Bluffs have been canceled this summer.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department announced the cancellation Tuesday, in an effort to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
With public safety at the forefront of its decision, the fire department stated, “This comes as a hard decision, but we must lookout for the safety of the public and reduce the spreading of COVID-19.”
