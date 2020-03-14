After seeing smoke wafting from a Council Bluffs home on Friday, an observant postal worker called 911.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to the home near the 300 block of Midland Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic.
To combat the fire, the fire department said it used a “fast attack" approach, stretching hose lines and using water for a swift defeat. This is one way the department can get to work faster, said department officials.
The fire was estimated to have caused $25,000 worth of damage, said Assistant Fire Chief Chris Sorensen.
No residents were home at the time of the fire and no pets were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
