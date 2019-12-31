The Iowa State Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban for all of Mills County due to the dry conditions or under other conditions that the state fire marshal finds open burning would endanger life or property.
The burning ban was requested by Larry Hurst, emergency management coordinator for Mills County, effective 4 p.m. Dec. 27. The fire marshal’s investigation found conditions in Mills County “are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.
No one is allowed to engage in open burning until further notice from the fire marshal’s office. Open burning anywhere in Mills County during this time will result in a misdemeanor.
This proclamation does not prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place.
The use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch are permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.