Wild Willy’s Fireworks not only gives people a kickback, it helps some of Thomas Jefferson High School’s female athletes get in their kicks.
The fireworks stand at the corner of 27th Street and West Broadway opened on June 1 and will be open through July 8.
In a June 1 special meeting, the Council Bluffs City Council unanimously approved the use of fireworks within city limits from 6 to 11 p.m. on July 2 and from noon to 11 p.m. July 3 and July 4.
Proceeds at Willy’s this year will go to the girls soccer team and the T.J. dance team, according to Michaela Patterson, dance coach and operator of the seasonal business.
Last year, the dance team partnered with the football team working at the stand, Patterson said.
“It was great,” she said. “This is by far the biggest fundraiser we’ve ever been a part of. It opened a bunch of doors for us.”
The team was able to enter more competitions, pay for members’ costumes and help families with other out-of-pocket costs, Patterson said.
“This year, it’s going to take us to summer camp,” she said.
Team members will go to a three-day camp at a hotel in La Vista, Nebraska sanctioned by the Universal Dance Association, Patterson said. The girls will learn about choreography, work on technique and spend two nights in the hotel.
“They dance eight hours a day at the camp and have a lot more exposure to different types of dance than I can give them,” she said.
To run the fireworks stand, each team member and her parents are expected to work a certain number of shifts. Those who work extra shifts can get credit toward their team fees.
For now, Wild Willy’s is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning on June 18, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. You must be 18 years old to purchase fireworks in Iowa.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
