Council Bluffs will soon be home to the first American Contract Bridge League club in southwest Iowa. The club will be sponsored by and housed at the YMCA healthy Living Center, located at 714 S. Main St.
With a start date of Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m., the newly sanctioned ACBL bridge club, named Y Bluffs Bridge, will be commemorated that day with a grand opening celebration for the enjoyment of all participating bridge players and interested guests.
The new bridge club will be under the direction of well-known Midwest bridge authority, Pierre Flatowicz. An ACB certified director and bridge instructor, Flatowicz is best known in bridge circles as an outstanding teacher and co-owner of The House of Cards in Omaha.
Flatowicz is a top 500 masterpoint holder with 13,000 ACBL masterpoints to his credit who brings a wealth of expertise to the bridge table and classroom. Having taught the game of bridge to over 2,000 students — both beginners and advanced students, young and old alike — over more than 40 years, he says his goal in this new undertaking in Council Bluffs is to bring new excitement and winning techniques to the classic game of bridge that was invented over 123 years ago.
“It is always gratifying to play a part in something unique. A first to the Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa region, I take pride in this opportunity on behalf of all bridge enthusiasts throughout the area,” he said.
The concept for and establishment of the new ACBL bridge club is due to the combined efforts of the YMCA Healthy Living Center — formerly known as The Center — through the leadership of YMCA Executive Director Leo McIntosh, Center Program Director Denise Olsen and a pair of volunteers, Dr. Ted Hoff and Richard “Dick” Miller.
Longtime residents of Council Bluffs, Hoff and Miller have an abiding interest in the game of bridge and an eagerness to see the new bridge club become a success. The group has worked with Flatowicz to develop the club.
As a preamble to the launching of the club, the Y offered eight weeks o free bridge lessons which began on May 2. Under the direction of Flatowicz, the classes were designed for beginning students as well as seasoned players who wanted to brush up their bridge came.
The class was enthusiastically received, and a second series of classes for an even larger group at the intermediate level was started July 11. The culmination of these classes is the launch of the new bridge club on Sept. 5 to be continued every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. weekly with the exception of major holidays.
Unique to the area, Y Bluffs Bridge will be a duplicate bridge club for individuals with 1,500 or fewer masterpoints, Flatowicz said. It will be a portal to a community of bridge lovers learning about the game, honing their skills and forming lifelong partnerships.
It will be one of over 3,000 ACBL duplicate bridge clubs across North America.
