First Baptist Church on 540 First Ave. is hosting the Broken to Beautiful Women’s Conference today from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Paula Abbott, co-pastor of Round Pen Cowboy Church outside of Dallas, Texas, will lead the conference as keynote speaker. Three local leaders will have breakout sessions: Julie Schrader, founder of Rejuvenating Women, of Omaha; Dr. Deb Hoffman, pastor and psychologist on staff at Lifegate Church, of Omaha; and Eunice Arant, chaplain with Good News Jail and Prison Ministry.
“It’s to help women who have experienced brokenness or trauma,” said Nadine Fontaine with Hope Net Ministries. “Losing a loved one, diseases … the conference teaches women how to cope.”
Registration at the door costs $25. Boxed lunches will be provided.
