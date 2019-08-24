Casey Jo and Clementine are a bonded two-some who are not biologically related. However, they truly love each other just as if they were, so they really need to be adopted together. Adorable Casey Jo was born in April and his little friend, Clem, was born in May. This adorable duo play together, snooze together and truly love each other.
Charlie is great cat who is all decked out in his “purrmanent” tuxedo. He loves everybody, including families, couples, singles, children and, of course, other companion animals. Charlie needs just a few days to adjust to new “feline friends.” Charlie and the former “family dog” were very best friends.
One very special “thing” about Charlie is his delight for shredding the plastic packages of bread, crackers and those outstanding and delicious marshmallows. He’ll be 4 years old very soon and he’d be delighted to have a new loving family for his birthday.
Sundance and his brother, Cassidy, were outlaws when they arrived at SOLAS Rescue. However, they have both been socialized into fun loving very cute little boys. Since they haven’t bonded with each other, being separated would probably not be a problem. Cassidy is the “thinker” of the two “stray outlaws.” He let’s Sundance go first and then he observes what happens — before he makes his move.
Both Cassidy and Sundance will be 4 months old this weekend. This is your chance to give two little boy kittens a new family to love them “furever!” These adorable little boys love to make plans together and also play imaginary games together.
