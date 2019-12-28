Flu season has started to ramp up in Iowa this year — and it’s been even worse for our neighbors to the west.
There have been 110 reported cases of influenza A and 94 cases of influenza B during the 2019-2020 flu season, which started Sept. 29, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health and Pottawattamie County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck. Six people have died from the flu in Iowa.
Of the reported cases, 112 resulted in hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health defines the flu as a respiratory illness caused by viruses. Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. Illness typically lasts two to seven days, and often puts healthy people in bed for days.
In its most recent weekly flu report — the week ending Dec. 14 — the state said, “influenza activity continues to increase.” Of the reported cases this season, a total of 53 came in during that reporting period.
“The flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions,” department Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said. “ This is a great time to get the flu vaccine to prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming sick before flu activity increases further.”
Sieck did not have numbers for individual counties. She noted that statewide numbers are significantly lower compared to Nebraska.
Nebraska has had 3,163 cases of influenza A, 899 cases of influenza B, 3,368 hospitalizations and one death.
Douglas County, Nebraska, which includes Omaha, has been hit hard.
About 2,400 cases have been confirmed through testing in Douglas County, about three times the number that had been reported at this point two years ago, the previous record flu season. In recent weeks, about 15% of confirmed cases have involved people going to the emergency room or being hospitalized, according to county data.
Last week, Douglas County had its first confirmed death from the flu, a woman over age 65, health officials said.
The actual number of people ill and dying from the flu in Douglas County is “absolutely” higher, said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist for Douglas County. Many people don’t go to the doctor, and reporting flu deaths isn’t mandatory. Confirmed cases are those in which a patient has gone to a doctor and been tested for the flu.
And in Nebraska, the flu is hitting people younger than 50 hard, especially in the 5- to 24-year-old age group, according to Douglas County data.
In one case, a 36-year-old mother, Crystal Velasquez, became gravely ill with the flu. Velasquez has become unresponsive, and if she survives, she’s not expected to be able to walk or talk, said her sister, Sally Grauf.
“We are beyond devastated and don’t know what to prepare for at this point,” she posted on Velasquez’s GoFundMe page. Velasquez did not have health insurance and may not have gotten a flu shot, her sister said.
Nationally, from Oct. 1 through Dec. 21 there were 2,100 to 5,200 flu-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The flu has affected 4.6 to 6.6 million people, resulting in 2.2 to 3.2 million medical visits and 39,000 to 68,000 hospitalizations.
In Iowa, the state also tracks schools that have illness (not just the flu) as the reason for 10% or more of its absences. There are 12 in the state — compared to 20 in Nebraska — including one, College View Elementary, in Pottawattamie County. The school did a deep cleaning in early November because of the high amount of illness-related absences.
“I know there are a number of illnesses going around, though I can’t say that it’s influenza,” Sieck said. “Maybe having the break for the holidays will help out. We can hope.”
To avoid the flu, Sieck said best practices include washing your hands, covering your cough and, “if you’re feeling ill, stay home. It’s always best to protect those around us.”
And, like Pedati, Sieck stressed the importance of getting a flu shot. They’re still available throughout the area, including for $20 — or charged to insurance — at the Public Health Department, 600 S. Fourth St. Walk-ins are accepted, though Sieck said it’s best to call 712-242-1155 to set up an appointment.
“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Sieck said, noting the inoculation generally takes two weeks to provide immunity. “Sooner rather than later.”
— Nancy Gaarder of the BH News Service contributed to this report.
