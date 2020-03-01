A 50-degree day welcomes the first of March.
The National Weather service in Valley, Nebraska, is predicting a high of 56 with light and variable wind. Tonight, temperatures will drop to about 30.
Monday, there’s a slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m. and before 9. With that on the forecast, prepare for a slower commute as the week begins. Monday afternoon, however, the area will see temperatures in the 40s with partly sunny skies.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 and 9. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
