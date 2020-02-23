The Council Bluffs area will see another 50-degree day today.
The high will be 53 degrees today, dropping down to 29 into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
On Monday, the area will see a high of 41 degrees, and a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m, rain and snow between 8 and 10, and then a slight chance of snow after 10.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North northeast wind around 8 mph.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 10, then a slight chance of snow after 10. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
