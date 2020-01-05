Happy Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts another breezy day with a high of 42 degrees. Wind speeds could reach as high as 32 mph.
Tonight, the area will see a low of 27 and calmer winds.
Monday, the high will be 41, but that comes with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
