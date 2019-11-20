Today might be a repeat of Monday, with more wind and likely more rain.
The area will see a high of 57 degrees and a 40% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Wind could be as high as 20 mph. Into the evening, winds could be as high as 28 mph with a low of 38 degrees and rain.
Thursday, expect the same amount of wind, but without the chance of rain.
Sunnier weekend days are ahead with highs in the uppers 40s.
Today: A 40% chance of rain after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 38. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
