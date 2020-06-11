On Tuesday night, the Council Bluffs area saw 3.4 inches of rain, according to Brett Albright with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The heavy rains caused some street flooding in the city and power outages on both sides of the Missouri River as storms moved through.
As of Wednesday there are no chances of rain through next week.
Today, temperatures will be back in the 80s, according to the weather service. A wind from the west may reach 10 mph at times.
Tonight, the low is in the lower 60s, with a northwest wind. The weekend temps will tend to stay near 85.
This week’s forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
