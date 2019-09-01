Sunday is here.
For some, that means continuing an extra day off for Labor Day tomorrow, or continuing to work today and tomorrow with bright weather ahead.
Either way, the weather celebrates you. Council Bluffs is looking to be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and some calm wind.
Tonight, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., but come Labor Day, skies should be mostly clear with a high of 89 degrees.
Despite frequent chances of rain last week, the end of this Labor Day weekend seems promising, without rain.
As Council Bluffs continues its Labor Day celebrations, it is recommended to drive safely on this weekend and be cautious of holiday travelers on the road.
The rest of the week is predicted to be mostly sunny and clear according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
