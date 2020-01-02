Day 2, 2020.
Hope your holidays were great. And hopefully, the new year brings plenty of joy.
As for joyous weather? Eh. The high today is 41 degrees, so not too bad. But there’s a 20% chance of rain during the day and snow in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
There’s a 30% chance of snow Friday as well.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
