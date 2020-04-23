A chance of showers might impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area tonight through Tuesday.
“There is a possibility for some lightning and thunder but nothing major is expected,” said Dirk Petersen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “The area could see a wind shift that will bring in a slight cold front. Wind will be mostly breezy with occasional high wind gusts.”
Showers will mostly be light, but any moderate showers will not last long.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
