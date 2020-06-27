Chances for showers and thunderstorms in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area are not to exceed 40% through Thursday.
Today there’s a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon, but will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A slight breeze will come from the east, but will not go above 5 mph.
Tonight the temperature will drop down to 69, with a 40% chance for showers overnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southeast wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
