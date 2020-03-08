Spring-like temperatures saturated the weekend, and the Council Bluffs area still has one more day of it.
Today, the high will be a breezy 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.Tonight, showers are likely before 3 a.m., and after 4. A possible thunderstorm could likely occur between 3 and 4 a.m.
On Monday, the chance of showers continue before noon, but the high should be about 51 degrees.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely before 3 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 and 4, then showers likely after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 9, then a chance of rain showers after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
