Today’s weather will mimic what the Council Bluffs saw Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 34 degrees and patchy fog before 11 a.m.
Monday, expect a high of 31, cloudy skies and a decent low of 22.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night: Cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
