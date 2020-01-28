We’ll have to wait until Thursday for temperatures in the 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The upcoming forecast features temperatures in the 20s today and Wednesday. Today’s high is 29 degrees, with a 20% chance of snow after 5 pm. The low is 20.
Luckily, wind will be mostly calm today.
On Wednesday, the high is 29, with a low of 23. Thursday brings a high of 33 and low of 25.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
