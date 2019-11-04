Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
