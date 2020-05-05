After a rainy Monday expect some wind — with gusts as high as 30 mph expected for today.
Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, a chance of shower and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. with a low of 45.
The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers on Thursday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.