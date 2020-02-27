The Council Bluffs area will get a feel for spring this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, is predicting a high of 45 today and a low of 28 tonight.
With temperatures climbing into the upper 50s on Saturday through the ensuing days, it will be a great time to get a head start on some outdoor activities.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m., then a chance of rain after 11. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 10, then a chance of snow after 10. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
